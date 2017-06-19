King William crews respond to possible explosion at transfer station

King William County Fire and EMS responded to a possible explosion at their transfer station.

When crews arrived at 57 Recycle Road, they found smoke coming from a trash compactor. "Workers on scene reported hearing one loud explosion followed by several smaller explosions," King William County Fire and EMS said on Facebook.

The transfer station was shut down "due to the possibility of hazardous chemicals being involved." Crews then notified the Hazmat officer and several other crews responded, including VDEM Hazmat, the regional Hazmat team from Henrico and the state police.

Hanover Fire and EMS transferred an engine to King William to assist with staffing needs.

The regional Hazmat team determined "a gas fired fire pit had been improperly discarded into the trash compactor."

No injuries were reported, and all units were cleared without incident. The transfer station has been reopened.

