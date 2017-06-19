Crews rescue two people on James River

Richmond Fire rescued two people that appeared stuck on the James River.

The call came in as a river rescue, near Tredegar Street, around 5:55 p.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw two people in two rafts on the river, and they appeared stuck or taking shelter on some rocks.

Crews were able to get the two people into boats around 6:10 p.m., and everyone is safely on shore.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12