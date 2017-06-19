Shockoe Bottom business owner says some clubs play a role in violence

No arrests after a weekend triple shooting in Shockoe Bottom leaves a young man dead and two others hurt.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the 17th Street Farmer's market. David Napier, who owns the Old City Bar & White House Catering, thinks part of the problem has to do with some of the clubs in that area.

When three people were shot, one of the bullets went right through the kitchen window to his business.

"This neighborhood is a safe place, except from 1:30 to 3 in the morning," says Napier, who is also president of the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association.

Robert Turner Jr. was killed in that shooting. Loved one says he leaves behind a daughter.

Napier claims part of the problem is the crowd coming from the clubs on this side of East main street.

"It seems like when one club starts up. everybody goes back to the gangster rap business model instead of a regular night club with regular people," he said. "We're going to have the enforcement we need to get them to change or leave. And I think most of them will probably just leave."

Image Bar and Restaurant is on this side of the street. We asked one of the owners, Dominque Carson, about the triple shooting.

"Patrons that were involved with that did not come out of our establishment or the one across the street," he said.

NBC12 also asked what he thinks of the comments from the neighborhood association.

"To say it's the clubs or it's a certain group business, it's outright unprofessional without knowing all the details," he said.

He also says he wants businesses to work together.

"They want to do something with Shockoe Bottom area, and they're in the business to make money not to tarnish the community," he said.

NBC12 went straight to the sector lieutenant about patrolling Shockoe Bottom. Lt. William Bereton says there had not been any other reports of violence that night. He says two officers had just passed the 17th Street Farmer's Market and were two block away when shots rang out.

"They were doing what they were supposed to be doing," he said.

We also asked about accusations of certain businesses not following the law.

"I can't comment on individual clubs, but we work closely with the ABC police and their investigators," he said.

Image Bar and Resaturant says they also have security and are installing cameras right now.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12