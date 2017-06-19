Richmond movie rental store closes

A Richmond movie rental store will be closing its doors for good.

Video Fan announced on Facebook Monday that they will be closing immediately.

Friends, we're sorry to announce the Video Fan is closing, effective immediately. We can no longer sustain the business in its current location. The collection will be kept together. We will endeavor to find a future for it. The documentary will be finished. This is the new ending. Thank you for the love you've shown for over 31 incredible years. Your support and daily patronage kept the store open long past the original doomsday. We are sad, but we are so grateful. We will miss you.