Richmond movie rental store closes

A Richmond movie rental store will be closing its doors for good.More >>
A Richmond movie rental store will be closing its doors for good.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
No arrests after a weekend triple shooting in Shockoe Bottom leaves a young man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the 17th Street Farmer's market.More >>
No arrests after a weekend triple shooting in Shockoe Bottom leaves a young man dead and two others hurt. Some business owners in the area claim the clubs are playing a role in the violence.More >>
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say is suspected of a package theft that happened earlier this month.More >>
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say is suspected of a package theft that happened earlier this month.More >>
Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection with an assault that was captured on Facebook earlier this month.More >>
Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection with an assault that was captured on Facebook earlier this month.More >>