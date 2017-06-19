Man wanted for package theft incident near St. Christopher's School

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say is suspected of a package theft that happened earlier this month.

Officers say around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, a man walked up to the front door of a home in the 600 block of St. Christopher's Road and took two packages from the porch. According to police, the suspect then came back at 12 a.m. taking other packages.

He was last seen walking towards St. Christopher's School.

The suspect is described as a white man with short brown hair and a clean-shaven face. He is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s. At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing a blue baseball hat, a light blue or gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a backpack.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

