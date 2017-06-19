Decals for VSP Special Agent Walter to be available for sale on June 27

A Central Virginia company made car decals in honor of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

The car decals, made by Hollywood Graphics and Signs and Preffered Towing of Powhatan/Midlothian, will be available for sale at the Texas Roadhouse fundraiser on June 27. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the decals will go to the Walter family.

