Woman arrested after viral domestic assault video on Facebook

Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection with an assault that was captured on Facebook earlier this month.

Larita N. Cosby, 32, was arrested on Friday and was charged with domestic simple assault. She was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for an unrelated incident.

"The Richmond Police Department has been working with Child Protective Services and would like to thank the community for providing information regarding this case," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12