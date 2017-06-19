Woman arrested after viral domestic assault video on Facebook

Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection with an assault that was captured on Facebook earlier this month.More >>
Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection with an assault that was captured on Facebook earlier this month.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in downtown Richmond early Sunday.More >>
Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in downtown Richmond early Sunday.More >>
***not sure when this is airing*** RICHMOND, V.A. (WWBT)- It’s been almost three weeks since Virginia State Special Agent Mike Walter was shot and killed in the line of duty,More >>
***not sure when this is airing*** RICHMOND, V.A. (WWBT)- It’s been almost three weeks since Virginia State Special Agent Mike Walter was shot and killed in the line of duty, an incident that affected people across the Richmond region, especially Walters’ brothers and sisters in blue. SpMore >>
Richmond Police say a man wanted for a shooting in a nightclub bathroom on the city's Southside is behind bars.More >>
Richmond Police say a man wanted for a shooting in a nightclub bathroom on the city's Southside is behind bars.More >>