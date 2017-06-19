Trees down; power outages in Central VA

Over 8,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to Monday evening's storms. There are also reports of trees down in the area.

Here are the latest numbers, as of 9 p.m.

Chesterfield - 2,500

Hanover - 1,400

Henrico - 1,800

Richmond - 1,700

Check here for an update on outages.

Click here to report an outage.

Here is a list of trees down in Central Virginia:

Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield

The intersection of Floyd Avenue and Thompson Street in Richmond

5000 block of Sprucewood Avenue in Richmond

Lingle Lane in Richmond

