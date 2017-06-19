Trees down; power outages in Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trees down; power outages in Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
Lingle Lane (Source: NBC12) Lingle Lane (Source: NBC12)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Over 8,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to Monday evening's storms. There are also reports of trees down in the area.

Here are the latest numbers, as of 9 p.m.

  • Chesterfield - 2,500
  • Hanover - 1,400
  • Henrico - 1,800
  • Richmond - 1,700

Here is a list of trees down in Central Virginia:

  • Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield
  • The intersection of Floyd Avenue and Thompson Street in Richmond
  • 5000 block of Sprucewood Avenue in Richmond
  • Lingle Lane in Richmond

