Thousands of Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
Dominion Energy crews [File] (Source: NBC12) Dominion Energy crews [File] (Source: NBC12)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Over 15,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to Monday evening's storms.

Here are the latest numbers, as of 6:22 p.m.

  • Chesterfield - 4,200
  • Hanover - 5,500
  • Henrico - 1,700
  • Richmond - 3,300

