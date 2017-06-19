Thousands of Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

Over 15,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to Monday evening's storms.

Here are the latest numbers, as of 6:22 p.m.

Chesterfield - 4,200

Hanover - 5,500

Henrico - 1,700

Richmond - 3,300

