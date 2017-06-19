Several trees down; thousands were without power in Central VA

Heavy rain and damaging winds were seen across the metro-Richmond area Monday afternoon. At the height of the storm, 15,000 people were without power.

Earlier in the Meadowbrook neighborhood, there was a mess of trees and branches down, and a handful of power lines taken out too.

Several people were assessing the mess on Lingle Lane in the Meadowbrook area.

"The line has been broken by the tree coming down," said Hedy Szurovecz. "The fuse appears to be in so it didn't trip the fuse but it did take the line out."

The Meadowbrook neighborhood was a small piece of the 15,000 Dominion outages Monday night.

A block over, Stewart Evans had a similar mess. A huge branch split off of his neighbor's tree and came down on the power line running over his yard.

"You wouldn't have thought that a tree of this nature would've fallen like it did, unless the winds were really high," said Evans. "It happened so fast."

NBC12 meteorologists estimated wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour. That was enough to take down a branch, which took down the line and ripped up part of his house.

"When the branch fell, it pulled the line, which is connected to the side of the chimney there, or the side of the house there," said Evans. "That's what pulled it off of the house there."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12