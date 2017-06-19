Over 2,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

Over 2,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to a circuit outage.

Most of the outages are in Hanover, near Mechanicsville Turnpike, and the power should be restored sometime between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's website.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Creighton Road was closed near Hope Haven Drive due to downed power lines. The road has since reopened.

