Over 2,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Over 2,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to a circuit outage.

Most of the outages are in Hanover, near Mechanicsville Turnpike, and the power should be restored sometime between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's website.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Creighton Road was closed near Hope Haven Drive due to downed power lines. The road has since reopened.

