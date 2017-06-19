New crime fighting app launches in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights

Crime Solvers is debuting a new app - one that could improve crime solving rates in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights by as much as 25 percent.

It's a program called P3, and it is free in your app store or Google Play.

It allows you to enter information about a crime in progress, suspicious tip, pictures, video and other information, all discretely and anonymously on your phone.

The Crime Solvers folks found the program after learning the app had been highly successful in other areas of the country.

"It looked like it was going to be helpful for our organization,” said Detective Chris Rizzuti. “So we went ahead with it."

The best part: it's accessible, it's free to use and it's easy.

“Whatever you want to say,” said Rizzuti. “However you want to say it - get it on that app for us, you can upload a picture, upload a video, everything stays anonymous.”

It may reach new audiences, accustomed to communicating right in their hand.

“We're looking forward to it improving our crime solvers rates, especially in the schools.”

The official launch is in just a few weeks, but you can still sign up now.

