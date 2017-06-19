Police ID victim killed when Jeep rear-ended vehicle on I-295

Virginia State Police have identified the driver killed after a crash on I-295 last week.

The victim, 59-year-old Rex Beebe of Savona, NY, died at the hospital.

Police say Beebe was driving in a Ford Escape when the vehicle was struck from behind by a Jeep. Two girls in the Escape also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

