2-year-old sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Colonial Heights

A 2-year-old was sent to the hospital Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened in the area of the Colonial Court apartments on Westover Avenue around 9 p.m.

They say the child had gotten away from his or her parents and was then struck.

The child is expected to be OK.

