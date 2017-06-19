Henrico police searching for 25-year-old man missing since June 10

The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man missing since Saturday, June 10.

Police say 25-year-old Taj Rashad Bullock -- who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds -- was last seen in the eastern portion of the county.

Bullock has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bullock is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

