2 injured after home invasion in Hanover; suspects demanded money

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured during a home invasion.

It happened at the Kosmo Village. Two people were home, and both received injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says two unknown male suspects entered the home around 4:30 a.m. Monday and demanded money.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

