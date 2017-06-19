Publix sets opening date for first Central VA location

Publix is coming to Virginia in summer 2017. (Source: NBC12)

As Martin's stores continue to close in Central Virginia, Publix is planning its entry into the area with the the first store opening in a few weeks.

The store announced recently that it will open its Wyndham Forest Drive location on Saturday, July 15.

"The Publix supermarket located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive will welcome customers and continue passing on the Publix spirit at its grand opening" in July, the company said in a press release.

