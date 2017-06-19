1 of 7 sailors killed off coast of Japan was from VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 of 7 sailors killed off coast of Japan was from VA

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Dakota Rigsby (Source: Lake Monticello Fire Dept.) Dakota Rigsby (Source: Lake Monticello Fire Dept.)
FLUVANNA, VA (WWBT) -

One of the seven sailors killed Saturday when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan was from Palmyra.

NBC29 in Charlottesville reports that 19-year-old Dakota Kyle Rigsby graduated from Fluvanna County High School and volunteered as a firefighter at the Lake Monticello Fire Department. He joined the fire department as a volunteer in January 2014.

Rigsby was a gunner's mate seaman. 

According to the U.S. Navy, in addition to Rigsby, the six other sailors who died were: 

  • Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from California
  • Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Connecticut
  • Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Texas
  • Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from California
  • Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Maryland
  • Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Ohio

