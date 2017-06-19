1 of 7 sailors killed off coast of Japan was from VA

One of the seven sailors killed Saturday when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan was from Palmyra.

NBC29 in Charlottesville reports that 19-year-old Dakota Kyle Rigsby graduated from Fluvanna County High School and volunteered as a firefighter at the Lake Monticello Fire Department. He joined the fire department as a volunteer in January 2014.

Rigsby was a gunner's mate seaman.

According to the U.S. Navy, in addition to Rigsby, the six other sailors who died were:

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from California

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Connecticut

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Texas

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from California

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Ohio

