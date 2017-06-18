2-alarm fire breaks out at Chesterfield shopping center

Fire and smoke damaged a couple of Chesterfield businesses on Sunday night at Chippenham Square Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike.

Fire officials say a passerby saw smoke coming from a nail salon at the shopping center around 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they called a second alarm because of the potential for the fire to spread to other businesses in the strip.

No one was injured and officials believe no one was inside any of the businesses at the time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

