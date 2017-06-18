3 people shot near 17th Street Farmers Market

Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in downtown Richmond early Sunday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near the 17th Street Farmers Market.

Officers say they found the first victim, a woman, with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Just minutes later, officers found a man, who had been shot in the arm.

Then, a short time later, a man pulled to up the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the stomach-area.

Police say the first two victims to be found should survive their injuries, but the other man has life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects, but they do say they are looking for a silver Mustang.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12