'Boys 2 Men' event Saturday to inspire Richmond boys and teens

Right now - communities across the Richmond metro are uniting in the wake of recent violence. Friday evening, Richmond police went door to door on the Northside - where a teenager was killed in a quadruple shooting Thursday. Officers are informing residents how they too can play a role in keeping communities safe.



Meantime, a community event Saturday is also sending that same message. It's called Boys 2 Men, an open call for boys and teenagers to learn from the best. A former NFL player and a Richmond man who has no sight - joining forces to motivate young people they're better than a life of crime.



At first glance, you'd never know Mike Lee's story.



"At the age of 12, I was shot in the face by a 38 {caliber gun},” he said.



He lost sight in one eye. Then years letter, a medical condition left him legally blind.



"I can't read any print material. I can only read Braille,” he said.



Still, he never misses a beat. Lee is a motivational speaker - using the pain he's overcome for a purpose.



"You can overcome any task put before you with the proper guidance and that's what this is about,” Lee said.



He's referring to the Boys 2 Men conference happening Saturday, a free event targeted to boys and teens all across our area to help keep them on the right track.



Among the guest speakers -- Former Seattle Seahawks player Michael Robinson.



The event comes just days after a teenager was killed by gun violence on Richmond's Northside, the third teenager to die in Richmond within two weeks.



"I grew up in prison and that's nothing I'm proud to say but they say in every lesson, there's a blessing,” said Brandon Smith.



He was just released from an 11 year sentence for robbery. He's speaking at the event Saturday so others won’t experience what he has.



"When you're incarcerated, you don't have a say. You’re just on the bench, you’re just waiting but when you’re free, even if you wake up every day and things aren't going your way, you still have the opportunity to change things,” Smith said.



No matter the circumstance or condition.



"I didn't meet my father until I was 17 years old but I was raised by a village, I raised by a community,” Lee added.



Saturday’s event is free and open to the public. It will be held at Cedar Street Baptist Church at 2301 Cedar Street in Richmond from 8am until 1 pm. Fathers are also welcomed to attend.

