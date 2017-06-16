Family grieves loss of George Wythe HS senior, killed in quadruple shooting

The family of a George Wythe High School senior is coping with her devastating loss, after a quadruple shooting in the city's Northside, Thursday night. Police say Jacquesha Clanton, 18, was shot and killed, as officers responded to a report of a fight on the 4,000 block of Old Brook Road.



Police say gunfire broke out in the street at the Newman Village Apartment Complex, at about 7:30 p.m. Two men and two women, in their late teens or early 20’s, were shot according to detectives. Jacquesha was unable to survive her injuries. The other victims are recovering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.



Friday morning, classmates at George Wythe High School shed tears as they entered the school.



"People were really upset...Teachers were trying to comfort them, and we all were trying to comfort each other," said one student, who asked not to be identified.



"She was a very nice person, very cool," said another student.



Just hours before the quadruple shooting, Jacquesha posted a Facebook live video, referencing a fight. There's no confirmation that this video is connected to the shooting. A source says police are also investigating other social media videos and posts. No suspect information has been released.



Jacquesha's family says they'll honor her memory as an outgoing, loving and fun person, who hoped to become a nurse. She is fifth teen in Richmond to become the victim of a homicide in four months.



A vigil is planned in Jacquesha's honor next Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m., at the Hillside Recreation Center on 1,500 Harwood Street in Richmond. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24 at noon, at Mimms Funeral Home at 1827 Hull Street, in Richmond.



Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, www.7801000.com.

