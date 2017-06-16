3 Richmond firefighters injured at two-alarm fire at Northside home

Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the Northside.

They reported seeing "heavy smoke and fire" at the two-story home in the 2800 block of Griffin Avenue just before 11 a.m. Friday.

We're told everyone in the house is accounted for, but officials also say three firefighters did have minor injuries, and two of them were taken to the hospital.

