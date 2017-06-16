Homicide investigation underway in small town of Victoria

Police in the small town of Victoria -- about 65 miles southwest of Richmond -- are investigating a homicide after a shooting Thursday night.

The Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch reports that an alleged robbery and homicide occurred at Little B's Convenience Store at 1719 Main St. around 9:30 p.m.

"The shooter is in police custody at this time," said State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Victoria, which is Lunenburg County, has a population of about 1,700 people according to US Census data.

