Homicide investigation underway in small town of Victoria - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
VICTORIA, VA (WWBT) -

Police in the small town of Victoria -- about 65 miles southwest of Richmond -- are investigating a homicide after a shooting Thursday night. 

The Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch reports that an alleged robbery and homicide occurred at Little B's Convenience Store at 1719 Main St. around 9:30 p.m. 

"The shooter is in police custody at this time," said State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Victoria, which is Lunenburg County, has a population of about 1,700 people according to US Census data. 

