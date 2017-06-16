Fatal shooting under investigation in small town of Victoria

Police in the small town of Victoria -- about 65 miles southwest of Richmond -- are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.

A robbery and shooting was reported at Little B's Convenience Store at 1719 Main St. around 9:30 p.m. According to the owner, a clerk shot a robber, and the robber was later found outside the store.

"The shooter is in police custody at this time," said State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Police have not released any information on whether the clerk faces any charges at this time.

Victoria, which is Lunenburg County, has a population of about 1,700 people according to US Census data.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12