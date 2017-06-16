Fire breaks out at barbecue restaurant in Chesterfield

The fire closed down part of Route 10 overnight. (Source: NBC12)

A fire broke out at Sibley's BBQ on Winfree Street early Friday, causing nearby Route 10 to be closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

Investigators remain on the scene, but say the fire likely started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the restaurant will likely be closed on Friday.

