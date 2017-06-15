Chesterfield police seek charges against man involved in domestic situation

Chesterfield police are seeking several charges against a man involved in a domestic situation.

Officers say the call came in as a shooting around 8:25 p.m. Thursday. This happened at the Newbury Townhomes on Waddington Drive, off of Walmsley Boulevard.

The domestic situation happened between a boyfriend and a girlfriend. According to police, it started as an argument, but then the boyfriend shot the tires of his girlfriend's car.

No one was injured from the shooting, and there was no other property damage.

However, police say the man cut his hand when he smashed the windows of the car with his fist before shooting at the tires.

