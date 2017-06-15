Police respond to quadruple shooting in Richmond's Northside

Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that the Commonwealth of Virginia is part of a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in an ongoing investigation to evaluate whether manufacturers have engaged in unlawful practices in the marketing and sale of opioids.More >>
Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that the Commonwealth of Virginia is part of a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in an ongoing investigation to evaluate whether manufacturers have engaged in unlawful practices in the marketing and sale of opioids.More >>
Four people were shot in Richmond's Northside, and one person has life-threatening injuries.More >>
Four people were shot in Richmond's Northside, and one person has life-threatening injuries.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Police say they have arrested a substitute teacher who sexually abused underage students.More >>
Richmond Police say they have arrested a substitute teacher who sexually abused underage students.More >>
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man they say is a violent career criminal, and he could still be in the Richmond area.More >>
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man they say is a violent career criminal, and he could still be in the Richmond area.More >>