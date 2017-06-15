Police respond to quadruple shooting in Richmond's Northside

Four people were shot in Richmond's Northside, and one person has life-threatening injuries.

Police received a call for a fight around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road. Then moments later, they received a call for a shooting.

Two males and two females were injured in the shooting. One of the females is currently fighting for her life.

No suspect information has been released.

