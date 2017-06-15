Police: Juvenile female dead in Richmond quadruple shooting

A juvenile female has died in a quadruple shooting that happened in Richmond's Northside, according to police.

Police received a call for a fight around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road, near John Marshall High School. Then moments later, they received a call for a shooting.

Two males and two females were shot.

Police have not released the age of the girl that died in the shooting, but witnesses say she is a teenager. Her death marks the third teenage death within just two weeks.

No suspect information has been released.

