Police ID teen killed in quadruple shooting on Old Brook Road

A teen girl died after a quadruple shooting in Richmond's Northside on Thursday, according to police.

Police received a call for a fight around 7:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road, near John Marshall High School. Then moments later, they received a call for a shooting.

Two males and two females were shot. Jacquesha Clanton, 18, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her death marks the third teenage death within just two weeks.

The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

