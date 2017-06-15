Sources: Petersburg picks new police chief

Sources tell NBC12 that Captain Kenneth Miller has been offered the job of police chief for the city of Petersburg.

Although the city's spokesperson won't confirm the pick, sources say Miller will be introduced to the community next week.

Captain Miller helps oversee the Operations Division for the Virginia Beach Police Department. If he accepts the offer to come to Petersburg, this will be Miller's first police chief position.

Throughout his career, he has helped supervise the Police Academy and once served as a sergeant with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Department. He's also worked for police operations in Australia, Taiwan, and Saudia Arabia.

Captain Miller received a Master's Degree from Troy State University. The potential Petersburg police chief is also a licensed professional boxing coach.

Miller would replace former Chief John Dixon, who was abruptly fired last year - although the city never said why.

Sources also revealed on Thursday that Petersburg has also offered the position of city manager to Aretha Ferrell-Benavides from Glen Heights, Tx.

