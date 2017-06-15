Chesterfield man arrested by FBI on federal fraud charges

A Chesterfield man was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning on federal fraud charges.

Timothy Scott Wenk, 50, of Chesterfield, is charged with one count of wire fraud. This comes after charges in Chesterfield were dropped.

"According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Wenk operated several businesses, including of Premier Consulting Services, Capital Business Services and Premier Credit Consultants, which purported to offer a variety of financial services, including mortgage finance and credit repair services," the FBI said.

According to federal agents, the criminal complaint alleges that Wenk defrauded a victim identified as "V.S." of $5,496 related to a home the victim was going to rent from Wenk. He never made the property available to rent, according to the complaint.

The affidavit says about 70 customers have experienced losses of more than $750,000.

Back in March, Chesterfield police said five victims reported losses totaling more than $100,000.

When we spoke with Wenk in March, he told us he is not a con artist and never mislead anyone.

If Wenk is convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12