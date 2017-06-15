Police on scene of fatal crash on I-295 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Police on scene of fatal crash on I-295

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash on I-295 on Thursday.

It happened near Chamberlayne Road, mile marker 41. All northbound lanes are closed, and traffic is backed up 1.5 miles.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly