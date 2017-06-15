Driver killed, 2 girls seriously injured after their vehicle was rear-ended on I-295

State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash on I-295 on Thursday.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. near Chamberlayne Road, mile marker 41.

Police say a Ford Escape was struck from behind by a jeep. Police have not determined whether congestion caused the Escape to slow down or if it had stopped at the time it was struck.

The driver of the Ford and two girls in the vehicle, ages 14 and 7, were all transported to VCU Medical Center.

The driver died at the hospital. The 14-year-old girl suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. The 7-year-old has serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any of the victims at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12