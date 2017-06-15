Police officer: Suiting up after fellow officer killed is a weird feeling

It’s been three weeks since Virginia State Special Agent Mike Walter was shot and killed in the line of duty, an incident that affected people across the Richmond region, especially Walters’ brothers and sisters in blue.

Walter and his partner with Richmond Police were patrolling in the Mosby Court area when police say they stopped a car and got into a confrontation with a man named Travis Ball. Police say Ball fired one shot and killed Walter during an altercation. He then allegedly fled to Northern Virginia where he was caught less than 12 hours later.

This incident shocked the region. It’s one that hit close to home for Officer Chris Saunders with the Richmond Police Department.

“It makes you more careful, you have to be aware of your surroundings all the time,” Saunders said. “It sets you back and brings you down to earth and you think about it a lot more.”

Saunders patrols overnight in the Hillside and Gilpin Court area. Gilpin court isn’t too far away from Mosby Court, where Walter was killed.

“It was weird. It was eerie. It was like that just happened?” Saunders said.

Especially because Saunders, along with every police officer encounter stabbings and shootings almost daily.

“It can be intense because you never know what you're getting ready to run up on,” Saunders said.

But police officers like Saunders continue doing the job and suiting up and going back to work. They do it because it’s the job they love and because without them, no one would be protected.

“That's why I do this, people need help all the time,” Saunders said. “It’s the best job ever.”

