Police: Richmond substitute teacher arrested for sexual battery of students

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Vance Chisolm (Source: Richmond Police) Vance Chisolm (Source: Richmond Police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police say they have arrested a substitute teacher who sexually abused underage students. Now they are looking for more victims in the case.

Police arrested 44-year-old Vance Chisolm on Wednesday and charged him with four counts of sexual battery of students under 12 years of age.

If you have information or believe you know a victim, call Youth and Family Crimes Detective Janet Mills at (804) 646-6734 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

