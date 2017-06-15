Democrats win charity baseball game between lawmakers

The charity game will be played Thursday night at Nationals Park. (Source: NBC12)

The Democrats won the Congressional Baseball Game Thursday night at Nationals Park over the GOP with a score of 11-2. This comes just a day after a shooter opened fire at a GOP practice. The shooting injured several people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Scalise remains in critical condition Thursday morning after getting shot in the hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis and injured internal organs.

The man who opened fire at the practice -- James Hodgkinson -- died at the hospital after Capitol Police fired back at him.

Police say Hodgkinson, who is from Illinois, had been living in his car in Alexandria for several weeks.

The shooting has led to lawmakers showing a sense of unity, including the Democratic baseball team hosting the Republican team at a dinner Wednesday night.

President Trump posted a video thanking members of Congress, their staff members, and baseball fans for supporting Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game.

Thursday's game had a record attendance of 24,959 and raised over $1 million for area charities, such as The Washington Literacy Center, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

Final score #CongressionalBaseballGame Dems 11, GOP 2 - record attendance 24,959 - raised over $1million for charity https://t.co/sTd9Jt54WR pic.twitter.com/0zy19jpWSY — CSPAN (@cspan) June 16, 2017

