Charity baseball game between lawmakers to be played

The charity game will be played Thursday night at Nationals Park. (Source: NBC12)

The charity baseball game between Republicans and Democrats will be played Thursday night at Nationals Park, just a day after a shooter opened fire at a GOP practice. The shooting injured several people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Scalise remains in critical condition Thursday morning after getting shot in the hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis and injured internal organs.

The man who opened fire at the practice -- James Hodgkinson -- died at the hospital after Capitol Police fired back at him.

Police say Hodgkinson, who is from Illinois, had been living in his car in Alexandria for several weeks.

The shooting has led to lawmakers showing a sense of unity, including the Democratic baseball team hosting the Republican team at a dinner Wednesday night.

Proceeds from Thursday night's game goes to numerous D.C. area charities, such as The Washington Literacy Center, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

