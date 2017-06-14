VA deputies search for suspect connected with subdivision shooting

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection with a shooting on Wednesday.

Deputies are searching for Alonte M. Pernell, 24, of Locust Grove. He is wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pernell is described as a black male, who is 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 189 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies received a call for gunfire on Chesterfield Road in the Somerset Ridge subdivision of the county around 9:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they determined a shooting had happened, "identified several items of evidence, and secured the scene."

The road leading into the Somerset Ridge subdivision was closed due to concerns that Pernell was still close by and to "prevent further injury to vehicular traffic passengers."

"The investigation revealed the identities of the parties involved and it was determined after hours of investigation that the shooter was no longer in the subdivision," deputies said.

Pernell was last seen in a 2006 Pontiac sedan that is either gray or silver in color. The car bears Virginia license plate VVP-5234. It is believed he may be in the Northern Virginia, Maryland, or Washington, D.C. area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or information about this shooting is asked to call the Orange Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.

