Suspect arrested after South Richmond bathroom shooting

Richmond Police say a man wanted for a shooting nightclub bathroom on the city's Southside is behind bars.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force says Levi King is a violent career criminal. He was taken into custody by officers with the RPD’s Second Precinct Focus Mission Team (FMT).

Shots were fired in the bathroom the Satellite Club on Jefferson Davis Highway in the early morning hours of March 12. The victim was shot in the chest with a small caliber handgun.

Investigators say by the time police converged on the club, King was already gone.

"After surgery, the victim lived and the warrants were issued," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force

King is no stranger to law enforcement.

"We've arrested Levi King multiple times. ATF has arrested him for federal firearms violations, [and the] U.S. Marshals have arrested him on a couple of occasions for probation violation. We've also arrested him for burglary in the past and a shooting and attempted murder in the city of Richmond," said Connolly.

Through the years, he has served time in both state and federal prison.

"This guy is one of the higher tier criminals that we deal with. He's older. He's been in and out of the system. He knows the system. He's usually in possession of a firearm," said Connolly.

Investigators say his transient nature has made him hard to track down.

"They don't have any fixed address, usually drifting from hotel to hotel, associates, girlfriends," said Connolly.

King has been charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

