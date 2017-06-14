Most Wanted Wednesday: Search for suspect in South Richmond bathroom shooting

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are searching for a man they say is a violent career criminal, and he could still be in the Richmond area.

Levi King is wanted for shooting a man in a nightclub bathroom on the city's Southside.

Shots were fired in the bathroom the Satellite Club on Jefferson Davis Highway in the early morning hours of March 12. The victim was shot in the chest with a small caliber handgun.

Investigators say by the time police converged on the club, King was already gone.

"After surgery, the victim lived and the warrants were issued," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force

King is no stranger to law enforcement.

"We've arrested Levi King multiple times. ATF has arrested him for federal firearms violations, [and the] U.S. Marshals have arrested him on a couple of occasions for probation violation. We've also arrested him for burglary in the past and a shooting and attempted murder in the city of Richmond," said Connolly.

Through the years, he has served time in both state and federal prison.

"This guy is one of the higher tier criminals that we deal with. He's older. He's been in and out of the system. He knows the system. He's usually in possession of a firearm," said Connolly.

His last known address is in the 2400 block of Brady Street, not far from where the shooting happened.

Investigators say his transient nature has made him hard to track down.

"They don't have any fixed address, usually drifting from hotel to hotel, associates, girlfriends," said Connolly.

Investigators say King has cooperated with them in the past, and they hope he will again.

"The good thing is he has surrendered himself to us in the past. There's always two sides to every story, so we would appeal to him, if he's seeing this, to go ahead and surrender himself," said Connolly.

U.S. Marshals say King's body is covered in tattoos, including one on his lower left arm that reads, "Dead men tell no tales."

If you have any information on where he is, U.S. Marshals want to hear from you. You can call their 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2.

Remember, you can remain anonymous, and there may be a cash reward for information leading to King's arrest.

