Hundreds without power in Central VA due to storms; reports of trees down

Tree down on Cherokee Road (Source: NBC12 viewer)

Hundreds are without power in Central Virginia due to Wednesday evening's storms.

As of 9:50 p.m., over 1,400 Dominion customers are without power.

Click here for an update on the power outages in your area.

There are also reports of trees down in the area.

"Several trees down and no power," a viewer wrote, referring to Cherokee Road in Richmond.

A tree is also blocking the road in the 8200 block of Riverside Drive, at Oxford Parkway, in Richmond.

A viewer also shared a picture of a lightning strike on Interstate 95 at the Atlee/Elmont exit in Hanover.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12