Hundreds without power in Central VA due to storms; reports of trees down

Hundreds are without power in Central Virginia due to Wednesday evening's storms.

As of 9:50 p.m., over 1,400 Dominion customers are without power.

  • Click here for an update on the power outages in your area.

There are also reports of trees down in the area.

"Several trees down and no power," a viewer wrote, referring to Cherokee Road in Richmond.

A tree is also blocking the road in the 8200 block of Riverside Drive, at Oxford Parkway, in Richmond.

A viewer also shared a picture of a lightning strike on Interstate 95 at the Atlee/Elmont exit in Hanover.

