Neighborhood Health Watch: Rotator cuff tears

Rotator cuff tears affects over 50 percent of people age 60 and older.

You may notice a reduction in your ability to move your shoulder, the inability to lift your hand above your shoulder height or trouble reaching behind your back.

That shoulder pain and weakness increase with the severity of the rotator cuff tear. You can prevent the problem with exercise, a healthy diet, no smoking and controlling your blood glucose for diabetics. Partial tears can be treated with physical therapy and anti-inflammatory medications.

Dr. Matthew Walker with Parham Doctors' Hospital says full tears require surgery.

"The rotator cuff is made up of four muscles and their associated tendons. There's one in the front part of the shoulder. One on top of the shoulder and two in the back. Their job is to elevate the arm, to rotate the arm and keep the ball stabilized on the socket with motion."

Dr. Walker explained the difference in rotator cuff problems and a pinch nerve.

“A lot of my patients come in for shoulder problems but they actually have neurological symptoms from a pinched nerve in their neck. The nerve route from the cervical spine can cause pain in the arm in similar locations to the rotator cuff, but usually, physical exams and maneuvers on the neck and shoulders can determine whether it's a pinched nerve in the neck or pain coming from a rotator cuff. If you can move your neck around with a full range of motion without having pain shooting down the arm or shooting past your elbow, that's most likely a rotator cuff problem.

Delaying treatment could cause the tear to get bigger and lead to muscle problems.

