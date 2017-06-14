Neighbors stunned after Alexandria ballpark shooting

An armed officer was still guarding the field behind the Alexandria YMCA into the evening Wednesday after a lone gunman opened fire.

The suspect, James Hodgkinson, unloaded his weapon at Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity ballgame. Hodgkinson later passed in the hospital after getting shot by Capitol Police officers returning fire. Those officers were also shot and are recovering in the hospital.

The field is nestled in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, bustling with people heading to work and children making their way to school, early Wednesday morning. Stunned neighbors frantically took cover while round after round of gunfire resounded through the community.

"My first reaction was, 'Is somebody trying to kill people at the YMCA like they did at Virginia Tech or Columbine?' " questioned Gaver Nichols, who lives across from the YMCA.

Lisa Pastore lives next to the YMCA. She says a man taking an early morning exercising class in the parking lot came running for shelter on her porch.

"He said that he had seen one shooter wedged between the two buildings,” said Pastore. “He was so eager to just get out. He bolted. He said, ‘I'm leaving my car, and I'm running.’ ”

Pat Hilgard was in church when the shooting broke out. She says the priest had asked parishioners to write out “Dona nobis pacem,” a Latin phrase that now has new meaning for Hilgard.

"Write 100 times, "Dona nobis pacem," with the English translation underneath,” said Hilgard of her priest’s instructions. “Give us peace.”

