Neighbors stunned after Alexandria ballpark shooting

Thousands are without power in Central Virginia due to Wednesday evening's storms.More >>
Thousands are without power in Central Virginia due to Wednesday evening's storms.More >>
The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.More >>
The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
An Ashland elementary school 4th grader, Erin Bunger, will be shaving her head tonight to help raise money to fight childhood cancer. The 10-year-old was inspired to donate her hair after her mom cut off 12 inches to give to Wigs for Kids. When Erin found out hers was only just long enough, she told her mom that they "could take it all." She won't just be donating her hair though. Leading up to getting her head shaved tonight, Erin is raising money to donate to St. B...More >>
An Ashland elementary school 4th grader, Erin Bunger, will be shaving her head tonight to help raise money to fight childhood cancer. The 10-year-old was inspired to donate her hair after her mom cut off 12 inches to give to Wigs for Kids. When Erin found out hers was only just long enough, she told her mom that they "could take it all." She won't just be donating her hair though. Leading up to getting her head shaved tonight, Erin is raising money to donate to St. B...More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
The former Ben Franklin teacher caught on camera using a racial slur in a classroom is now suing his former employer for his job back.More >>
The former Ben Franklin teacher caught on camera using a racial slur in a classroom is now suing his former employer for his job back.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>