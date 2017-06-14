Fire prompts evacuation at U of R building

There is a fire on the University of Richmond campus, according to the school's alert system.

The call came in at 6:22 p.m. for a chemical fire on the third floor of a science building. Richmond fire crews arrived on the scene six minutes later. A Hazmat team is on the scene to determine the chemicals that caused the fire.

Students and staff members evacuated the Science Center, and no one was hurt or injured. However, fire officials say one person had difficulty breathing.

The fire was marked under control at 7:19 p.m.

UR Alert: Fire. Evacuate Science Center immediately. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid elevators. Call 8 9 1 1 for help. Avoid a — Univ. of Richmond (@urichmond) June 14, 2017

