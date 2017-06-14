Parham Doctors’ Hospital Expands Spine Program with Mazor Robotics Mazor X™ System

Dr. Jed S. Vanichkachorn performs first successful Spine Surgery in Central Virginia using Mazor X™ by Mazor Robotics



HCA Virginia has announced that Parham Doctors’ Hospital is the first hospital in Central Virginia to add the Mazor X™ surgical assurance platform to its award-winning orthopedic and spinal surgery program.



The Mazor X™ system combines unprecedented pre-operative planning tools and analytics with unparalleled intra-operative guidance, giving Parham Doctors’ Hospital’s patients the most advanced spinal options available.

“The Mazor X ™ defines a new standard for precision and safety for our patients,” said Dr. Jed S. Vanichkachorn, Orthopedic Surgeon at Parham Doctors’ Hospital. “From minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections, the advantages of the new system are notable and will offer our surgeons the highest level of pre-operative assessments and intra-operative precision to produce optimal outcomes for our patients.”



On May 1, Dr. Vanichkachorn and the Parham Doctors’ Hospital surgical spine team performed the first successful case, using the Mazor X™ system, in Central Virginia.



With the expansion of Parham Doctors’ Hospitals spine program, more focus has been placed on the use of minimally invasive techniques, which is where the Mazor X™ technology can deliver its greatest value to patients. Minimally invasive techniques can mean less pain, less blood loss, smaller incisions, shorter hospitalizations and shorter recovery time for patients.

“The joint and spine team at Parham Doctors’ Hospital is providing an unprecedented level of treatment assurance and surgical precision for our patients. We have found the Mazor X™ to be the safest and most accurate minimally invasive technology for spine procedures available,” said Dr. Vanichkachorn. “What’s unique about the system is the use of the O-arm surgical imaging system, which resembles a CT scan linked to a computer navigator, allowing for real-time visualization of the spinal structures. Its advantages are notable in a wide variety of clinical applications from minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections.”

Parham Doctors’ Hospital is the first hospital in Richmond to offer this state-of-the-art spine surgery system and is one of the first cutting-edge pioneers in the country to adopt this technology.

With accuracy and precision, the new system will assist Parham Doctors’ Hospital in the surgical treatment of many spine conditions such as, degenerative disc disease, scoliosis or curvature of the spine, herniated disc, spondylolisthesis, stenosis, vertebral fractures, and more.

“We are proud to remain at the forefront of surgical excellence when it comes to innovation,” said David Donaldson, chief executive officer of Parham Doctors’ Hospital. “Acquiring the Mazor X™ is part of our spine program’s continuous commitment to deliver the highest quality care to all of our patients and we are proud to offer a new standard of care to the Richmond community.”



Parham Doctors’ Hospital is an established leader in orthopedic and spine care, and continues to lead the industry by adopting the latest technologies for patient care. Dr. E. Claiborne Irby Jr., Dr. Matthew T. Mayr, MD, Dr. Adam Crowl, Dr. Thomas N. Scioscia, Dr. Lawrence Reiss, and Dr. Jed S. Vanichkachorn make up the outstanding spine team at Parham Doctors’ Hospital.



About HCA Virginia…As the commonwealth’s most comprehensive provider network, HCA Virginia Health System operates 14 hospitals and 30 outpatient centers and is affiliated with 3,000 physicians. It is one of Virginia’s largest employers, provides $365 million in uncompensated care and pays $72 million in state and local taxes each year. In Richmond, HCA Virginia includes 6 imaging centers, 6 outpatient surgery centers, three freestanding emergency rooms, and 7 hospitals – Chippenham, Henrico Doctors’, John Randolph, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’ and Spotsylvania Regional.