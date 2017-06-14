Richmond man arrested in connection with rape of 15-year-old girl

A Richmond man has been arrested in connection with a rape that happened last July.

Richmond police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, have arrested Defrederick Young, Jr., 35.

Marshals say Young Jr. was wanted on a rape charge after they say he forcibly raped a 15-year-old girl multiple times.

Young was wanted for several months and has previously been arrested on illegal firearms charges multiple times. He's also faced assault charges and a charge of failure to pay child support.

He was taken into custody without incident on Monday, June 12, in Newport News.

"The RPD Major Crimes Division and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force would like to thank people from Richmond and Newport News who provided information that led to Young’s arrest," police said.

