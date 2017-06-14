Man arrested after victim's throat slit with box cutter

Petersburg Police say they have arrested a man who slit a person's throat with a box cutter.

It happened on Sunday in the 3200 block of S. Crater Rd. The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police say on Monday, they arrested 32-year-old Christopher Taylor for a robbery in Petersburg. Detectives later connected him to the attack.

Taylor now faces attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12