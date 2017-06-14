Some politicians taking closer look at security after Alexandria shooting

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Some politicians are now taking another look at security when they are out in public. This is in response to the shooting in Alexandria.

Even Governor Terry McAuliffe said more lives were saved because of the bigger security team that was with Congressman Steve Scalise.

Congressman Dave Brat and other politicians were actually at the gym when they saw the breaking news headlines.

"A Democrat friend on the flight next to me tapped me on the shoulder," he said. "He said, 'Look up at the TV!' We saw breaking news, and we saw Scalise shot!"

Brat believes if Scalise's security detail wasn't there, the outcome could have been much worse.

"We were lucky that Scalise is in leadership and has a bigger security team so that played into it and we’re thankful for our officers on a daily basis," said

Congressman Brat.

It's a detail even the governor made sure to emphasize.

"I also want to compliment the U.S. Capitol Police for their quick action and through their heroic efforts and others, they saved a lot of lives today," said Governor Terry McAuliffe.

The shooting has Congressman Brat thinking about the long run.

"A day like this is just going to make us think through protocols for town halls or events or big group events, but its one guy that went off the rails," said Brat.

There is only one way to describe what happened.

"It's an evil act," said Brat. "And evil is hard to explain rationally, something is in their mind that shouldn’t be there."

Capitol Police in Richmond say there was no security increase because the shooting was isolated, but they are monitoring the investigation in Alexandria.

