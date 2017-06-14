Woman dies due to injuries sustained in May Chesterfield crash

A woman has recently died as a result of a Chesterfield crash that happened back in May.

Police say the crash happened in the 6900 block of Hull Street Road around 7:40 a.m. on May 9.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Helen C. Lester, 58, was driving east on Hull Street Road and struck the rear of a Ford Expedition several times. Officers say the Ford Expedition then moved out of the way, and the Ford Explorer sped up, hit a stop sign, and then went into a concrete drainage ditch.

Lester was transported to Chippenham Hospital, and she died on June 6 as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

